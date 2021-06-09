MIAMI (WSVN) - A restaurant was vandalized and burglarized in Miami.

The burglary took place at Spyro’s located at 350 SE 1st St., just before 5 a.m., Wednesday.

The owner of the restaurant said the business has been in operation for close to 20 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“We need to open, because we have a lot of people, loyalty people, loyalty customers,” said owner Guery Villarroel.

The crook was caught on surveillance video smashing the glass door and hopping the counter before heading straight for the cash register.

He cut the wires of the cash register and made off with it in a matter of seconds.

“It was like 15 seconds the most,” Villarroel said.

Villarroel said there was about $450 in the cash register and the attached tablet was broken. It will also cost him close to $650 to fix his door.

“Very impressing, these guys,” he said. “So quickly.”

He also said he believes the crook was scoping the place out beforehand.

“The guy who did this, I believe he knows because he used the main cashier and then he came right here,” he said.

There was another cash register on the other side that the crook did not take. Villarroel said he had an extra register to replace the one that was stolen.

