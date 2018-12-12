Crook targets SW Miami-Dade home for Santa inflatable display, package

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second house in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood was targeted by a thief trying to snatch up Christmas decorations.

The home surveillance camera captured the subject as he went to the front porch to steal a package before he then sets his sights on an inflatable Santa Claus lawn decoration, Tuesday.

Crooks have come out of the woodwork this holiday season to steal some Christmas cheer.

Ring doorbell surveillance camera at a home along Southwest 60th Street and 109th Court showed a man swiping a package and then attempting to steal the inflatable Santa. When he had some trouble, he decided to leave and fled in a U-Haul truck.

“It’s horrible that people actually do that,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “I think that’s kind of low, scumbag type of stuff.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened in this neighborhood.

Early Saturday morning, surveillance video captured a crook as he tried to steal a Mickey and Minnie Mouse inflatable lawn display. In this case, he was able to get away with the decorations.

One resident said these burglaries make her nervous. “A lot of kids are coming for Christmas, and that’s weird,” she said.

Other neighbors told 7News that holiday decoration burglaries have happened in the past.

“This happened to my husband and I twice already,” said one resident. “We had the super-sized Santas and they got stolen off of our yard two times.”

She said that they decided to downsize after being hit twice.

“They don’t care about the little Santas. They want the super, large ones that are taller than the house,” she said. “Those are the ones that got stolen, so we learned our lesson and stopped getting those because we don’t want it to get stolen a third time.”

The victim in Tuesday’s case said the package swiped contained an Elf on the Shelf.

If you have any information on either burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

