Crook swipes woman’s cellphone at Weston McDonald’s

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A thief snatched a cellphone left on a table by a child at a fast food restaurant in South Florida.

Surveillance video inside the McDonald’s near Indian Trace and Saddle Club Road captured the scene as a crook pocketed an iPhone that was left on a table on April 17.

The victim was a mother whose kids accidentally put the phone down just feet away from their table.

She could be seen searching for the phone on camera behind the thief and even asking the subject if he saw the phone.

That man, who was with a young child, meanwhile, could be seen hiding the phone in his pocket.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

