MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a cellphone store in Miami.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject as he fled from the Boost Mobile store, located along Southwest Eighth Street and 22nd Avenue, after an employee walked in, Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, the man was carrying two black bags when he ran out the back door.

Officials said the man got away with nearly $5,000 worth of items.

Police continue searching for the subject.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

