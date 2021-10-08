HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood landscaper is facing a serious setback after some of his equipment was stolen.

Boris Carmona’s business truck and trailer were stolen, early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video caught the truck being driven out of Carmona’s driveway near North 23rd Avenue and Liberty Street.

“So he jumped in my truck, opened my truck, started my truck and take it away,” Carmona said. “He stole my equipment. Please return my truck, my trailer. I need it for work back again. My business is Carmona Lawn Service. If somebody knows where is my truck, where is my trailer, please contact me.”

Carmona said inside the trailer was thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The thieves also tried to break into his van but couldn’t get in.

