MIAMI (WSVN) - Firearms were stolen from a house in Miami after a woman was duped at the door.

According to Miami Police, the crook entered the victim’s home along Southwest 38th Court and Second Street after asking to use her restroom on Jan. 31.

The victim, who suffers from dementia, let him in thinking he was a family member.

Once inside, police said the crook took jewelry, three guns belonging to the woman’s son and credit cards.

Detectives need assistance identifying the suspect seen on this video. On 1/31/22 he entered a home at 38 Ct. & S.W. 2 St. and walked away with 3 firearms, jewelry, and credit cards. If you recognize him or the truck he was driving, please call us at 305-603-6030 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/KQsXfA6A2X — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 3, 2022

Authorities said the thief took off in an older model white Ford F350 utility truck.

If you have any information on the crook’s identity or whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

