Crook steals car after husband accidentally drops wife’s keys in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook was caught on surveillance video stealing an SUV after a man accidentally dropped his wife’s keys outside of their Miami home.

Juan Aleman said the thief spotted the car keys and took advantage of the opportunity to take the vehicle.

“I feel very violated,” he told 7News.

It started with him trying to install a battery in his wife’s Kia before he dropped the keys just steps away.

He said he had no idea the keys fell until after he reviewed surveillance video.

Shortly after, a man is seen on surveillance video getting off a bus.

“He picks up the key right there,” Aleman said as he looked back at the video.

Since he hadn’t yet looked at the video, Aleman went on a furious search for the keys.

“My house, my car, I even looked in my refrigerator,” he said.

Hours later, the crook returned to his property and walked up to one of his cameras.

The surveillance video suddenly went dark.

“He literally had to come up the gate and cut my camera wires,” Aleman said.

Fortunately for Aleman, a second camera was working and picked up the man as he scoped out the area.

Aleman said he peeked into the home through their glass door.

Realizing he had a perfect opportunity, the crook jumped into the Kia and drove off.

When the family noticed the vehicle went missing, they contacted Miami Police.

“This is my wife’s car,” Aleman said. “She works every day, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at night, and it broke her heart. All those payments she’s been making.”

Aleman told 7News that his wife uses the car to take their son to school.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

