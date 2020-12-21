Crook steals Amazon van, abandons it in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole an Amazon van before abandoning it in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police received a call regarding the stolen vehicle in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 30th Place, Monday.

It was later found dumped in the area of Northwest 101st Street and 25th Avenue.

The van was found empty when authorities located it.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.