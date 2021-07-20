LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A greedy grab was caught on camera at a Lauderhill home.

Surveillance cameras captured the crook Tuesday afternoon taking several laps in front of two packages at someone’s door.

After one more lap, the crook grabbed the boxes, which contained two pairs of Cardi B sneakers that were worth over $130 each.

It happened at an apartment complex on Northwest 19th Street and 43rd Terrace.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

