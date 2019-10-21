Crook confronted after using Miami man’s information to order iPhone

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are search for a brazen crook who used another man’s personal information to order an iPhone and was caught taking the package outside of the victim’s Miami home.

According to police, the victim received an email from UPS on Sept. 9 that read his iPhone from Verizon Wireless would be delivered the next day.

He called his cellphone company to inform them he did not place the order and that his personal information had been compromised.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 10, surveillance cameras outside of the victim’s house captured a Chevy Malibu parking in front of the home, located near Southwest 14th Street and 29th Avenue.

Shortly after, a UPS delivery truck arrived and the crook could be seen getting out of his vehicle and walked towards the delivery driver.

Officials said the man told the driver he was a resident at the house and would accept the package.

He could be seen walking back to his vehicle with a package in his hands.

The victim’s mother-in-law caught the interaction and ran outside to confront the crook.

She told the man the package is hers, leading him to reply to her that it was not that specific package and drove away.

Detectives said the man is between 50 to 60 years old, stands anywhere between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 to 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white and blue polo shirt and jeans.

Officials said he fled the scene in a champagne colored 4-door Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows and black rims.

If you have any information on the crook’s identity, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

