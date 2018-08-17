Crook caught on surveillance stealing cash, cigarettes from Miami store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a crook caught on surveillance video footage breaking into a Miami grocery store.

Cameras captured the moment a man broke into the store near Northeast 24th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Wednesday night.

Officials said he made off with $220, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

