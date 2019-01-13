MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a flat-screen TV from an apartment building in Miami.

Security footage shows the perpetrator at the apartment complex near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue as he broke the lock of the front foor of the victim’s unit, Saturday afternoon.

The video shows the subject, seen wearing a hoodie, entering the victim’s apartment. Some time later, he is seen blocking two hallway surveillance cameras.

However, a parking garage camera captured the man leaving with the TV under his right arm.

The victim, Rolando Sanz, said the daytime theft has left his neighbors worried about their safety from thieves.

“Now the neighbors are scared because they think the same thing could happen to them, too,” said Sanz as he spoke though a translator. “Supposedly the doors and gate are very secured, but I don’t know how that guy could have opened the door into my apartment.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

