Crook caught on camera stealing power tools in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook has been caught on surveillance cameras busting into a shipping container in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the break-in took place at a company near Southwest 216th Street and Krome Avenue, Jan. 27.

Investigators said the subject took off with power tools.

Police said he stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and was wearing a baseball cap and a two-tone jacket at the time of the burglary.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

