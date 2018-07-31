Crook caught on camera breaking into Fort Lauderdale liquor store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A business owner was upset to find his business had been burglarized overnight in Fort Lauderdale.

Kaushal Kario said his liquor store was broken into at 5 a.m., Tuesday, at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast Seventh Street.

“He took the outer frame of the door and he dismantled the lock,” Kario said.

Once inside, the crook ransacked the place as the alarms went off.

“I live so close I could hear the alarm in my bedroom. I heard it and jumped right out of bed,” he said.

Paying no mind to the blaring alarm, the crook proceeded to hop over the register counter and pull out drawer, after drawer.

He finally discovered a register full of cash and ripped it from the counter before taking off with $700.

Kario now hopes somebody recognizes him from the surveillance video footage.

Despite already being equipped with cameras and locks, Kairo said he is reinforcing the doors and adding additional security.

“We’re happy that nobody got hurt and he came while we weren’t here,” Kario said, “but we would love to get this guy off the streets.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.