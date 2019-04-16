Crook burglarizes Wilton Manors thrift store that helps fund local pet charity

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance cameras captured a crook burglarizing a Wilton Manors thrift store that helps fund a local charity benefiting people who own pets.

The break-in happened at the Hidden Treasures Thrift Store along Powerline Road, Sunday night.

Sue Martino is the executive director of the Pet Project. She uses the proceeds from the store to keep the project going.

“It’s horrible. They’re stealing from the animals, you know? It makes you angry,” she said. “We keep pets at home with their people.”

The recently-released video captured the crook breaking the store’s front door and crawling inside.

The crook took the store’s cash register, which contained money used to keep families in financial need with their pets.

Once the man grabbed the register, he left through the shattered front door.

“There was glass all over the place,” Martino said. “The door was shattered. It was in little pieces. We had to climb over it to get in. Actually, pieces of it are still in my sneakers.”

Video showed police arriving soon after with a K-9 unit, but the subject was gone before they arrived.

Martino hopes the crook will get caught and answers for stealing from a charity.

“I hope you do time,” she said. “You deserve it. How dare you steal from the animals? The voiceless, you know? Even the people! The people and the pets — we keep them together. How could you do this?”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.