Crook burglarizes vehicles, steals jackhammer in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera burglarizing several vehicles in a Miami neighborhood before stealing a contractor’s jackhammer from the back of a pickup truck parked outside his home.

The vehicle burglaries happened along the 1300 block of Northwest 37th Avenue at around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Chanel Gonzalez showed how the burglar violated her family vehicle by vehicle, starting with her new Range Rover, which the bandit couldn’t open, even though he tried.

“You could clearly tell he was hitting up the whole block,” she said. “He was coming down the neighborhood right here. You could see a few scratches here.”

Surveillance video from Gonzalez’s home showed the man walking with a white truck, the crook’s eventual getaway vehicle, following closely behind.

After unsuccessfully trying to open Gonzalez’s Range Rover, the crook moved onto the Range Rover parked next to hers, which belonged to Gonzalez’s mother.

“He casually opens the car door,” Gonzalez said.

The crook then rummages through it, grabs a cooler and a gift for a family member, even a protective mask.

After targeting two vehicles, the crook was not done.

He then moves onto Gonzalez’s father’s truck. Her father has a contracting business, and the crooks stole a jackhammer, valued at around $5,000, that was in the bed of the truck.

“He was able to hit the jackpot with my dad’s jackhammer,” Gonzalez said.

The jackhammer was then taken to the other pickup before the crooks departed.

Although the family has security cameras throughout the home, they were not able to get a closer look at the crook’s face because he was wearing a mask.

Kelya Rodriguez, a family member who lives next door, said, “It’s very disturbing because we all have family and loved ones we care about.”

The victims filed a police report with City of Miami Police, but their small business has been hit in a different way.

“These aren’t times to be taking from people but coming together as one and helping each other out,” Gonzalez said.

If you have any information on this vehicle burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

