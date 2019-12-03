Crook at large in attempted Southwest Ranches burglary

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner saw a startling sight when his security camera caught a criminal running through his back yard trying to break into his Southwest Ranches home.

The incident happened when the family was out to dinner on the night of Nov. 26.

When they returned home, they found several windows and doors shattered as well as video of the man trying several times to break in with a rock.

Surveillance video showed the man lurking the Roman’s yard before running toward the house.

“The word I describe is anger,” said Eloy Roman, the homeowner. “To come to your house, you know, your home where you believe is your castle, your kids are, where you feel safe.”

Video further showed the man checking doors on the back patio before trying to break the glass with a rock.

“It shatters. Once he felt comfortable that there was nobody in the home — mind you my dogs were in the house. They’re small dogs, but they were barking away as you see on the video. They were really going crazy,” said Roman. “Then, he comes with a crowbar, and he tries to pry open the door. I mean, he was really putting some muscle to that door. I’m glad it held up.”

The home’s hurricane impact glass stayed intact, but they saw the damage that had been done when they arrived home.

“My kids were traumatized. You know, they’re worried about this,” said Roman. “They get home now, and all they see is the broken glass. It’s going to take time to get this fixed.”

The burglar got away with nothing, but Roman wants to make sure that if there is a next time, it’s even more difficult to break in.

“That really sparked anger. This person can just come to your home,” said Roman. “As I was looking at the face of my wife and my kids, you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you.”

Roman said he thinks Davie Police need to step up patrol in the area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

