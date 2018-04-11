Crocodile spotted in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile was seen in Key Largo on Wednesday morning.

Upper Keys deputy Jose Hernandez spotted the animal just before 6 a.m. near Mile Marker 106 at Lake Surprise and the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

The crocodile was gone by the time Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision officers arrived, but FWC says sightings in the area are not uncommon.

FWC added the crocodile population is on the rise and it is advisable to keep an eye on children and small pets in the area when outdoors.

