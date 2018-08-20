Crocodile floats on pool noodle in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Victor Perez captured a photo of a crocodile relaxing on a pool noodle in the waters off Key Largo.

He posted the photo to his Instagram page with the caption “Crock on a float.”

Perez spotted the reptile lounging on the water toy August 6, saying he saw it in the area of mile marker 105.5.

“We see crocks from time to time in our canal but never ever one on a noodle…” Perez told Fox 13. “He could of been from up north on vacation just chilling.”

The National Weather Service in Key West shared the photo saying, “Yes, that is a crocodile on a noodle. Even they know to ‘Play It Safe’ when heading into the water!”

