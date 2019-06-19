Croc or gator? Cellphone video captures reptile swimming in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a reptile swimming in Biscayne Bay near downtown Miami, but the people who recorded it did not know if it was a crocodile or alligator.

The reptile was spotted in the water off Brickell Bay Drive.

The video sparked reactions from social media users. Some called the reptile “The Lochness Monster,” while others commented that it was just another day in Miami.

Wildlife experts believe the reptile is a gator.

