SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed its newest mom just in time for Mother’s Day.

A critically endangered Orinoco crocodile hatched her first egg, Sunday.

Since then, six other eggs have hatched.

In February, she laid 45 eggs that were collected and put into incubators.

Zoo staff believe they will continue to hatch into next week.

