Critical Mass returns to Miami streets with no police escort

MIAMI (WSVN) - Critical Mass Miami returns to the streets this Friday night, but this time with no police escort.

The monthly bike ride will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, starting at the Government Center in Downtown Miami.

Attendees will bike through areas of Miami including Historic Overtown, Wynwood, North Bay Village and Miami Beach.

Traffic Notice: @MiamiBikeScene will be hosting #Miami Critical Mass tomorrow (03/29) beginning at 7:15PM. Please see map below for route details. pic.twitter.com/H5Nv8PbNjv — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) March 28, 2019

The bike ride is estimated to be a total of 20 miles.

For more information on the monthly event, click here.

