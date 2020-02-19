Crime Stoppers increases reward to $8K for information on missing infant

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $8,000 for information related to the disappearance of a newborn who was abducted following a triple homicide in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Andrew Caballeiro has been missing since Jan. 28 when, Miami-Dade Police said, his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped him from a home in the area of Southwest 219th Street and 187th Avenue.

Andrew was a week old when he disappeared.

A short time after the disappearance, police found the bodies of his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother inside of the home.

The 49-year-old Caballeiro was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Pasco County, just north of Tampa, on Jan. 29.

Crime Stoppers said the increased reward comes after the Florida Sheriff’s Association provided the additional funding.

If you have any information on the baby’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $8,000 reward.

