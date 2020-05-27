Crews working to repair sewer main break in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews are currently on the scene of a sewer main break in Lauderhill.

A 24-inch main broke in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 55th Avenue, just before noon, Wednesday.

Officials are advising residents who live west of the Florida Turnpike to limit water usage and to refrain from flushing their toilets until further notice.

“The water coming out of the pipe is perfectly safe,” City of Lauderhill spokesperson Leslie Johnson said. “It has not been affected. There is no boil water alert. It’s just that, right now, the wastewater, which comes down your drain, which goes down your toilet as you flush, has been rerouted, so the system is moving around differently than it normally does, so what we’re asking is people limit consumption.”

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the sewer water could be seen spilling out from the main near an apartment complex.

The spill has left affected residents, like Nakia Levon, fed up and frustrated.

“I smelled that awful, horrific smell, and I thought it was somebody dead or something,” Levon said. “I can’t take a shower. I can’t flush the toilet. I can’t drink any tap water.”

Renee Russell said she hopes the break is capped soon, so things can return to normal.

“It’s a mess,” Russell said. “You can’t use the bathroom. You can’t use the water. I guess we have to figure something out until the problem gets fixed.”

Several blocks surrounding the complex could be seen flooded with wastewater.

Drivers and nearby residents should avoid the area as crews work to contain the spill.

