Crews working to repair 7th sewer main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Fort Lauderdale are working around the clock to repair the seventh sewer main break the city has seen in less than two months.

7News cameras captured workers making repairs at George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, near Sunrise Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

The park remains closed a day after the rupture. City officials said it occurred just before 9 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene near the Galleria Mall where the streets could be seen covered in the sewage spill.

The sewage then ran into storm drains, causing it to flow into the Middle River.

“This is a single pipe that takes sewage from the north part of the city to the south,” said Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. “There is no backup, so we have to keep it under pressure to be able to continue to deliver the service.”

Area residents expressed their frustration about the ongoing sewage spills.

“We need to get through the Super Bowl. They need to take some of the money and make sure they fix it ASAP,” said an area resident.

Friday afternoon, city officials spoke with reporters to address the latest rupture.

“We’ve said, and I’ll say again, one of the busiest times of use of our sewer system is about halftime during the Super Bowl, and that happens Sunday around 8 o’clock,” said Lagerbloom, “so we even will take that into consideration for when we decide to cut back over onto the main line.”

But first, the goal is to ensure the bypass is in place.

“At this point, we believe we will at some point tonight be able to start to power down the system and implement those line stops so that the bypass happens,” said Lagerbloom.

Because officials do not know how many gallons of sewage have been dumped into the river, a recreational water advisory was issued from Northeast 26th Street to Las Olas Boulevard and from North Victoria Park Road to the Intracoastal.

Officials said the source of the problem is a 42-inch line that ruptured.

7News spoke with a fisherman who expressed his concern.

“Not only is it an inconvenience for the people who like to enjoy the outdoors,” said Carter Lloyd, “it’s also a shame for the wildlife that’s suffocating, including the fish and whatever else is around the water.”

When asked about how the spill will affect fishing, Lloyd responded, “I’m gonna have to go north or south now. I don’t wanna eat anything out of here now.”

Fortunately, this break has not affected any homes.

“We don’t have homes to worry about, so that is a true statement,” said Lagerbloom. “They’re never fun, and there’s not a good place to have them, so this will come with its own challenges, and we’ll deal with those as they come up.”

Video showed crew members trying to find parts of the pipe to make the bypass.

“The pipe broke, you know,” said Lagerbloom. “The pipe broke seven times, and I’m as frustrated as they are that we continue to have these breaks.”

“We apologize as a city government that this is happening in our community, but we are making every best effort to try to minimize the impact on our community,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

“Hopefully, they’re replacing all of the piping under the city that’s long overdue,” said one resident.

There are two contractors working on both ends of the pipeline.

“One is starting at the south end, one is starting at the north end,” said City of Fort Lauderdale spokesman Chaz Adams, “and as they continue to make progress, they will basically meet right about in this area on Sunrise Boulevard.”

The first three ruptures occurred in or near the Rio Vista neighborhood back in December.

Dec. 10: Hector Park, along Ponce de Leon Drive in Rio Vista

Dec. 20: Virginia Young Park, near SE 10th St. and 9th Ave. in Rio Vista

Dec. 21: Himmarshee Canal, near SE 2nd St. and 9th Ave. in Beverly Heights and Vista

Dec. 27: along the 1600 block of NE 5th St. in Victoria Park

Dec. 30: Northeast Fifth Street, near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park

Dec. 30: Northeast 36th Street, east of Bayview Drive, in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates

The repair process could take more than a year and a half to complete.

Residents expressed how they feel about the leak.

“It’s completely gross,” said one resident. “You have backup and raw sewage going into our waterways and everything like that. This is unacceptable.”

“It’s stupid,” said Gwen Mirsky, a visitor. “I mean, I think there should be more safeguards in place for things like this.”

“It’s not good for the community,” said Patricia Bonner, a resident. “Especially when you’re paying your good tax money.”

City leaders said a lot of progress was made overnight, and weather permitting, they hope to be able to say the same come Saturday.

