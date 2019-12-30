Crews working to repair 2 sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair two additional sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale.

According to city officials, a 16-inch sewer main break occurred on Northeast Fifth Street near 16th Avenue in Victoria Park on Monday. The break happened just feet away from another break that was repaired on Friday.

A 12-inch sewer pipe burst on Northeast 36th Street east of Bayview Drive in the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates neighborhood, city officials said.

“Here we go again,” one resident said. “It’s annoying. It’s very annoying. They’ll get it fixed. I know they will, but I hope another one doesn’t spring out.”

“The smell is terrible,” a second resident said. “Come and repair please.”

Crews are responding to sewer main breaks at: • NE 5 Street near NE 16 Avenue in Victoria Park

• NE 36 Street east of Bayview Drive in Coral Ridge Country Club Estates Neighbors in these areas should avoid contact with standing water & motorists should seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dv9uFYuacm — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) December 30, 2019

The two newest breaks are the fifth and sixth sewer main breaks in Fort Lauderdale since Dec. 10. The breaks in Rio Vista, Beverly Heights and the Himmarshee Canal has resulted in millions of gallons of sewage being pumped into the Tarpon River.

Fisherman John Tedder said the contamination from the ruptures made him contract an infection that caused his left leg and foot to swell.

“I’ve been fishing on the docks since ’77,” Tedder said. “It’s a disgrace. It happened overnight, just like that, and I was fishing every day. The water coming off my nets — you know, like, when I pull it over the seawall — the spray, but to get an infection, all you need is a little bit of bacteria and a cut, and it can run rampant.”

Jeff Maggio, another fisherman, said you do not have to be in the water to notice the effects from the sewage main breaks.

“Straight sewage — toilet paper, tampons, doo doo,” he said. “Where it’s getting polluted the most is where the fish spawn, so you’re not going to see 100-pound fish floating up dead, but you’ll see millions of tiny little fish and shrimp and crabs.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city is putting a pipe replacement plan in motion as fast as they can.

“The breaks are getting ahead of us,” Trantalis said over the phone. “The technology of the past — we’re now suffering the consequences of those pipes, but we are certainly doing our best to try to move this process forward.”

7News cameras captured crews working late Monday night working on the break in Victoria Park.

Officials said they have stopped the flow of sewage water in Victoria Park to see the extent of the damage.

The break in Coral Ridge has been classified as a minor break and the flow of sewage water has also been stopped. Crews are pumping out the sewage water that was left behind and are aiming to complete repairs Tuesday morning.

City leaders are asking residents in the area to avoid contact with standing water.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

