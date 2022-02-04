BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Beachgoers were turned around in Boca Raton hours after, authorities said, a barge and tugboat washed ashore and became grounded, as crews work to move the containers on the barge.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the tugboat was pulling a barge full of containers when it began to take on water, late Thursday night.

7News cameras captured the vessels on the sand, Friday afternoon.

“It was a barge that was beached with containers on it, and a tugboat right here that’s been beached,” said a beachgoer.

“I live right down the street here, so we normally come hang out at the beach — breathe, meditate, stretch, hang out, get a little sun,” said another beachgoer.

The tugboat and barge were chartered by the Navy to transport supplies from Port Canaveral to Andros Island.

The mayday call that was placed from the tugboat Thursday night stated there were eight to 10 containers with a 1,000-foot steel cable on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Sea Tow responded to the call, and four people that were aboard the tug boat were able to get off the boat safely, along with the 1,000-foot cable barge.

“The barge and boat kept washing up to shore, then drifting out to sea. Law enforcement and search and rescue were working on getting the barge away from the tug, so that presumably they both didn’t capsize or damage each other,” said a beachgoer.

Crews were then able to secure the boat on to the sand.

The barge carried cargo containers of ammunition, explosives and has been heavily guarded.

Some of the materials inside the containers are corrosive. Hazmat signs could be seen on the containers, as crews work to get them removed and secured quickly.

“Came out here this morning, and it was a pretty full barge, like you see out in the shipping lanes, and now obviously they are taking all of the containers off,” said a beachgoer. “There had to be two dozen containers on that barge.”

The beach has been closed for about a quarter mile in each direction as crews worked on securing both vessels.

Environmental agencies brought pumps to immediately remove fuel, oil and other pollution risks from the boats.

“Whatever is coming off the tug and whatever is on that barge is concerning,” said a beachgoer.

The USCG have been monitoring the vessels all day and will continue to monitor until the munitions on the barge are removed and taken to a safe location.

Late Friday afternoon, the U.S. Navy’s ordnance team was on their way to the location to make sure the munitions are secured.

Officials on Friday confirmed that the tug boat is no longer leaking fuel.

The grounding of both vessels remains under investigation.

