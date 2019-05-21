Crews working to put out fire at Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to put out a fire at a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire along the 1600 block of Southeast 12th Court, at around 8:50 p.m., Tuesday.

FLFR crews are on scene of a working fire in a large residential home at 1631 SE 12 CT. A second alarm has been requested. No reported injuries at this time. #Media pic.twitter.com/gYtiUKIMpQ — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 22, 2019

In a video shared on Twitter, crews could be seen trying to cut into a garage, where cars may be on fire.

As of 10 p.m., fire officials said they have not transported any victims to the hospital.

No injuries have been reported.

