Crews working to fix water main break in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are on the scene working to fix a water main break in Miami.

A pipe burst in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and West Flagler Street, Thursday.

The break has caused several road closures in the area.

The southbound lanes of 37th Avenue are shut down to traffic between West Flagler and Northwest First streets.

Drivers in the area are urged to seek alternate routes.

