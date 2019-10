WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to clear a tractor trailer that had overturned along Interstate 75 in West Broward.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene shortly after the rollover on the I-75 southbound exit ramp from U.S. 27, Monday afternoon.

FHP currently on scene of a tractor trailer rollover southbound on US-27 exit to I-75. Right lane and ramp to I-75 are blocked at this time. Please use caution and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/aHwbUTp1TC — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) September 30, 2019

As of 10:20 p.m., the trailer remains on its side while crews try to up-right it.

No injuries were reported.

