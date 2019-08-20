Crews working to cap gas leak in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in Miramar that was broken by a large piece of heavy equipment.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Southwest 66th Avenue and 20th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, a two-inch underground gas line was broken after large, heavy equipment fell on it.

Crews are working with the gas company to cap the leak. They said they do not have a cap, but they are continuing to work on it.

Fire officials said a technical rescue team is also on the scene of the leak.

Officials advise that individuals in the area of Southwest 66th Avenue and 20th Street to stay away while crews work to cap the leak.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

