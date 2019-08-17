Crews working to cap gas leak in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale after a construction crew accidentally hit a line.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fifth Street, at around 10:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to fire officials, a construction crew accidentally hit a gas line.

FLFR crews are on scene of an active gas leak at NE 1 Ave and NE 5th street. Gas line was accidentally hit by a construction crew. 2 Haz Mat teams are working to mitigate. pic.twitter.com/DXcRevQZFj — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) August 17, 2019

A video posted to the department’s Twitter showed crews on the scene working to cap the leak.

Fire officials said two hazmat teams are on the scene as well.

