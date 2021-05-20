Crews working to cap gas leak at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to cap a gas leak at a Miami Beach hotel.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene at the Boulevard Hotel near Eighth Street and Ocean Drive, Thursday morning.

Firefighters gathered outside the hotel where they evacuated guests staying there.

The roadway has been closed to traffic.

It remains unclear what caused the gas leak.

Those that frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes.

