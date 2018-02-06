NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews are working to repair an underground gas leak in a residential neighborhood in unincorporated Broward County.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest Ninth Street and 27th Avenue, Monday, at around 7 p.m.

Officials shut down the roadway as crews work to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

