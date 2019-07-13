Crews working on Metrorail train car after partial derailment in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to re-rail a Metrorail train car less than a day after it partially derailed between stations in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving 30 people stranded.

7News cameras captured crews using a crane to lift the car onto the rails near Northwest 41st Street and 23rd Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

The train was leaving from the Miami International Airport on Friday evening when, passengers said, they heard a loud noise.

Transit officials said the train was transitioning tracks when it hit a concrete barrier east of the Earlington Heights Station.

Twenty-eight commuters and two employees were stuck for about an hour before crews arrived.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the partial derailment is still under investigation.

