Crews work to upright crane that toppled over high school in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to upright a truck crane that collapsed in Pompano Beach.

The crane toppled over Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave., at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in an area of the campus where workers are constructing a new building, therefore there were no students or staff inside.

No injuries have been reported.

