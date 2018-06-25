Crews work to save beached manatee in Central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Crews in central Florida are working to save a pair of beached manatees in New Smyrna Beach.

According to WESH, at least two manatees beached themselves Monday afternoon at Smyrna Dunes Park, about 10 miles south of Daytona Beach. One has since been returned to the water.

According to officials, the manatees are a mating group.

