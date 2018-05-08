Crews work to retrieve car from NE Miami-Dade canal

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to retrieve a car from a Northeast Miami-Dade canal Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along Northeast 157th Street and Sixth Avenue, where the car can be seen partly submerged with the lights still on.

The driver was pulled out of the water. Paramedics could be seen treating two women at the edge of the canal. However, it is unknown if the second woman was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gasoline has spilled into the waterway.

Traffic in the area is not being affected.

