Crews work to rescue 2 construction workers after scaffold malfunction in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews are currently working to get two construction workers to safety after a scaffold malfunction in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located near Southwest 28th Lane and 27th Avenue just before 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the workers were left hanging from their safety harnesses nearly 35 feet above ground after the scaffold malfunctioned.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where one worker on the tilted scaffold could be seen with his head down.

Rescue crews were also seen on the roof of the building gearing up to rescue the man.

It is unclear what condition the other victim is in.

Technical Rescue Team members are on scene assisting with the rescue as well.

