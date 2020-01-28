Crews work to repair water main break in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The break happened near Southwest 84th Avenue and Bird Road, late Tuesday afternoon.

Video footage showed a high tower of water spewing from the break.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department responded to the scene in an effort to repair the pipe.

Officials said they will fix the break first before determining the cause.

It is possible that the break may have been a result of the aftershock felt from the earthquake that occurred south of Cuba, Tuesday. This has not been confirmed as the official cause, however.

