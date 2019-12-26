Crews work to repair water main break in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Miami that has caused a hole to open up in the middle of the roadway.

7Skyforce HD captured crews working at the scene of the break at the intersection of Southwest 27th Avenue and 27th Terrace, Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage also showed a large hole that has opened up in the roadway as part of the break.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer, the northbound lanes of Southwest 27th Avenue will be closed between U.S. 1 and Southwest 28th Lane while crews repair the 8-inch line.

City officials said the repairs to the line are expected to take between six to eight hours to complete.

City of Miami Police officers could also be seen directing traffic in the area.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

