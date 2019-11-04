Crews work to repair water main break in Medley

MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to repair a water main break in Medley.

Police officers and repair crews responded to the scene along Northwest South River Drive just before 7 a.m., Monday.

NW S River Dr from NW 72nd Ave to NW 74th Ave is closed, due to a water main break. Officers are on scene directing traffic. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/FczL8YoH7D — Medley Police (@MedleyPolice) November 4, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a worker could be seen standing in water flooding the sidewalk and roadway.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes until the repairs are complete.

