Crews are working to repair a water main break that flooded a busy roadway in Hollywood.

7Skyforce hovered over the area along Sheridan Street and A1A, Thursday afternoon.

Water main break at Sheridan St and A1A in Hollywood is causing street level flooding. No boil water advisory at this time, but customers in the area may experience low water pressure. — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) January 3, 2019

Businesses in the area may have experienced low water pressure at the time.

However, a boil water notice was not issued.

The water main break’s impact on traffic was said to be minimal.

