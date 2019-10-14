Crews work to repair water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews are currently working to repair a water main break in Fort Lauderdale.
City officials alerted residents of the break that occurred under the New River near the Andrews Avenue bridge on Monday.
The properties in the area should expect to have normal water pressure during the repair work.
Resident who have additional questions can call the 24-hour Neighbor Service Center at 954-828-8000.
