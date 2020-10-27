Crews work to repair water line break in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A road in Miami Lakes has been left flooded after a water line broke.

An 8-inch water line near Cow Pen Road and Gage Place broke and has caused flooding in the area, Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the water could be seen coming up from the hole in the roadway.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews responded to the scene and are working to repair the break.

It remains unclear what caused the water line to break.

