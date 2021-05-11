Crews work to repair sewer main in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to fix a sewer main break in downtown Miami on Tuesday.

A contractor was drilling near Northeast Fourth Street and First Avenue when a 60-inch sewer main was struck.

Crews were able to stop the spill and are now working on making emergency repairs.

A No Swim Advisory has been issued for the Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north, the eastern part of the Intracoastal and the surrounding areas of Virginia Key.

