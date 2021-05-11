Crews work to repair sewer main break in downtown Miami; no-swim advisory issued

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to fix a sewer main break in downtown Miami, which has led to a no-swim advisory in nearby waters.

A contractor was drilling near Northeast Fourth Street and First Avenue on Tuesday morning when a 60-inch sewer main was struck.

Crews were able to stop the spill and are working on making emergency repairs.

A no-swim advisory has been issued for the Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north, the eastern part of the Intracoastal and the surrounding areas of Virginia Key.

No swimming, boating, kayaking or riding of personal watercrafts is advised to take place in the area until further notice.

