FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City crews are responding to a service line break in Fort Lauderdale.

Two westbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard, just west of Bayview Drive, are closed and will remain closed until repairs are completed.

There will not be any water service interruptions during the repairs.

