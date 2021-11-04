HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a water m ain rupture in Hallandale Beach that led officials to issue a boil water notice for area residents.

The 12-inch pipe burst along Holiday Drive on Wednesday and caused some flooding.

Thursday afternoon, 7News cameras captured crews completing repairs. It appeared as if they were nearly done.

Residents in the area of Golden Isles and South Ocean Boulevard are being asked to boil their water before using it.

The city said residents may experience low or no water pressure from time to time until repairs are complete.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.