WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews are currently on scene of a gas line burst in Weston.

Broward Sheriffs Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 200 block of Boneventure Boulevard just after 9 a.m., Friday.

A worker in the area cut the gas line and rescue crews are currently working to shut it off.

No evacuations have been issued.

